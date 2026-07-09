Justin Baldoni & Wife Emily Open Up About ‘Pain & Injustice’ 2 Years After Blake Lively Lawsuit Lively sued Baldoni and several others involved with It Ends With Us in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 9 2026, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, have opened up for the first time in nearly two years about the actor-director’s legal dispute with Blake Lively, saying they chose to remain silent while the case moved through the courts.

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In a video shared on Instagram Wednesday, the couple reflected on the high-profile legal battle that stemmed from Baldoni’s work with Lively on 2024’s romantic drama It Ends With Us. "We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say,” Justin Baldoni said.

Source: MEGA

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Justin and Emily Baldoni Break Silence on Blake Lively Lawsuit Settlement in New Video

In the July 8 video, Justin explained that although the couple had considered speaking out on several occasions, they ultimately decided against it. “Lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to,” he said. “It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.”

Lively sued Baldoni and several others involved with It Ends With Us in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit for defamation against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her public relations team, accusing them of orchestrating a smear campaign against him. A judge later dismissed the countersuit.

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The Baldonis did not mention Lively by name in the video. Emily questioned what she described as the case being framed as “a fight for women.” “(We have) immense gratitude for ... so many people and so many things that have happened to us,” she said.

“(But it) doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack.”

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Justin added that they deliberately chose not to respond publicly because they didn’t want to interfere with the justice system.

“There have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years,” he said. “That created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course.”

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Emily concluded the video by saying the couple is focused on healing and spending their time with family. “There’s so much more to say. The time will come. But for now, we are going to focus on continuing the healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life,” Emily added.