Justin Bieber Takes Coachella 'To Church'—And Karoline Leavitt Is His Unlikely Defender “Justin singing everything hallelujah and shouting out all the blessings in his life was by far my favorite moment from his Coachella set. So incredible to see his journey come full circle!” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 14 2026, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt and Justin Bieber

A seemingly unusual voice has come out in support of Justin Bieber after the singer received severe backlash over his $10 million “boring” performance at Coachella 2026. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a video of Justin Bieber singing a song named “Everything Hallelujah.”

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​ The song talks about his family, wife Hailey Bieber, and their 19-month-old son Jack. Leavitt, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was not present at the music festival. She uploaded a clip of Bieber vocalizing to the song from an account called “sonofgodposts” on her Instagram stories on Monday, April 13. The original caption of the post read "Justin Bieber takes Coachella to CHURCH.”

Source: INSTAGRAM Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber with son Jack SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@HAILEYBIEBER

Justin Bieber took his fans on a walk down memory lane as he sang his old hit numbers like “Favorite Girl,” “Never Say Never,” etc., along with tracks from his newer albums “SWAG” and “SWAG II.” He was greeted with loud cheers as he sat down with his laptop, played the tracks on YouTube on a big screen, and harmonized with his teen self. However, not all Coachella attendees were pleased with his performance and even called him “lazy.”

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Karoline Leavitt Rallies Behind Justin Bieber's 'Boring' Coachella 2026 Performance—And Now the Conservative Crowd Is Loving It

Bieber’s Coachella 2026 stage received mixed reactions from fans. While many were happy that they got to revisit their younger years with the singer, many called him out for taking advantage of his privilege as an established artist. Many netizens compared his performance with Sabrina Carpenter’s extravagant stage that included costume changes and sets of dancers. The “Espresso” singer reportedly got half of what JB had charged for his performance despite putting up an opulent show.

However, since Leavitt’s quick share the clip of Bieber’s performance went popular among the conservative crowd. Comments under the post ranged from old fans praising his vocals to new Christian fans recognizing his faith. ​ One comment read, “I didn’t even like him till now….now that he believes, I will be a Belieber all day. Hosanna to the highest , praise Jesus!”

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Justin Bieber couldn't perform at Coachella without giving the sweetest shout out to wife Hailey and son Jack while performing ‘Everything Hallelujah.' 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Qot0txcoIv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 12, 2026 Source: X Justin Bieber performs "Everything Hallelujah" at Coachella 2026 SOURCE: X/@ETNOW

Another commenter added, “Never imagined this at a music festival. It's so beautiful, and so needed. I really hope he finds healing from everything he's carrying. I know he struggles and sometimes drifts in his walk with Christ, but he's been through so much since he was a little boy. And tbh, we all fall short in different ways. But Jesus's love for us never changes.”

A third fan chimed in, “Justin singing everything hallelujah and shouting out all the blessings in his life was by far my favorite moment from his Coachella set. So incredible to see his journey come full circle!”

Justin Bieber at Coachella performing onstage with younger self pre fame.



It’s hard to believe so many people still seem so oblivious about what we’re really watching here. pic.twitter.com/ltKaefJpSz — Natism (@his4Everz) April 12, 2026 Source: X Justin Bieber performs at Coachella 2026 SOURCE; X/@HIS4EVERZ