Actor Justin Theroux Is Married Again! Details on His Romantic Destination Wedding Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom got married in March 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 24 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

We all remember when Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux first started dating, right? The two actors first crossed paths in 2007, but it wasn't until their reunion in 2011 that sparks flew and they began their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple got engaged in 2012 and said "I do" in 2015. But by the end of 2017, Jennifer and Justin called it quits. Now, nearly a decade since their divorce, fans are curious about their love lives — especially Justin's. Here's everything you need to know about Justin Theroux's new romance!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Theroux is married — again!

Guess what, folks? Justin Theroux is married again! The talented actor and filmmaker tied the knot with The Gilded Age star Nicole Brydon Bloom in March 2025.

In exclusive photos obtained by TMZ, the happy couple can be seen sharing a dance and embracing on a beautiful beach in Tulum, Mexico. Justin looks absolutely dashing in a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket, black pants, and a black bowtie, while Nicole stuns in a flowy white dress with an open back.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom tied the knot on March 15, 2025!

On March 17, Vogue reported that Justin and Nicole tied the knot on Saturday, March 15, at Hotel Esencia in Xpu Há, Mexico. Nicole explained to the outlet, "We spent February 2024 in Mexico and fell in love with the chic, low-key hotel. The first time I set foot on their jungle paths that led straight out to the perfectly blue ocean, I knew I was somewhere wonderfully unique, secluded, and peaceful."

Article continues below advertisement

"When choosing our wedding location, it seemed like the obvious place to celebrate. We wanted our friends and family to have a taste of our dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise," Nicole continued. "We wanted a destination that felt private, romantic, and very relaxed."

Justin and Nicole first met in 2022.

According to Vogue, Justin and Nicole first met in 2022, thanks to their mutual friend, actor Louisa Jacobson. She introduced them at a private party in Lower Manhattan. The two began dating soon after and officially made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Just a few months later, in August 2024, Justin proposed to Nicole while on vacation in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Nicole remembered that during dinner — which they almost skipped — a "full blue moon came out and left us both in awe." Her now-husband suggested that they take their drinks down to the water, but not before he snuck back to their hotel room under the pretense of getting towels — when, in fact, he was retrieving the engagement ring! As they gazed out at the water, Justin got down on one knee and, according to Nicole, said "some of the most beautiful things."