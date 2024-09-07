Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Justin Theroux's Lasting Legacy Earned Him Some Major Pay as He Builds His Net Worth His years in the limelight come with some pay. Let's lay out Justin Theroux's career and figure out how much he's worth. By Alex West Published Sept. 7 2024, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

American actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux broke into the mainstream in 2001 after working on Mulholland Drive with David Lynch. His behind-the-scenes and on-screen gigs came with some hefty price tags as he quickly became a well-sought-after name. This all accumulated into a pretty handsome net worth.

The star, who is still active in Hollywood today, continued to take on jobs in the entertainment industry, building a huge legacy. Today, he plays roles ranging from satire to drama to comedy, and he has become a major asset if you can get him onto your set. Both his talents and his name don't come cheap, though, so let's take a look at how much money he is really making.

What is Justin Theroux's net worth?

Justin was raised around a family of writers, but ended up going to school for drama, making his debut in 1996. Not only was he on-screen, though, Justin is also a Broadway actor, appearing in several productions. From there, he went on to snag jobs in a few comedies as the money started to pour in.

Justin Theroux Actor Net worth: $40 million Justin Theroux built a lasting legacy and is famous for his roles in projects like American Psycho and a directorial debut for Rock of Ages. He's accumulated a net worth of about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Birthdate: Aug. 10, 1971

Aug. 10, 1971 Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Birth name: Justin Paul Theroux

Justin Paul Theroux Father: Eugene Albert Theroux

Eugene Albert Theroux Mother: Phyllis Grissim Theroux

Phyllis Grissim Theroux Marriages: Jennifer Anniston (2015-2018)

Jennifer Anniston (2015-2018) Education: Lafayette Elementary School, Annunciation School, the Field School, Buxton School, Bennington College

After building his career, he starred as Kevin Garvey in HBO's The Leftovers before playing Dr. James Mantleray in Maniac. Notably, after his uncle Paul Theroux wrote The Mosquito Coast, it was adapted into a movie on Apple TV+. Justin snagged the role of Allie Fox in the show, underscoring the Theroux family's legacy. In 2023, he starred in White House Plumbers.

Is Justin Theroux married?

Justin is officially off the market. He was previously married to Jennifer Anniston from 2015 to 2018. Now, though, he's engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom. She accompanied her fiancé to the Venice Film Festival in September 2024. After they walked the red carpet, People confirmed that the pair were heading for marriage.

The engagement was then directly confirmed by Justin on the Today Show on Sept. 4. "I feel fantastic," he said. "It’s been a wonderful, whirlwind couple of weeks." The news comes after about a year of rumors surrounding their relationship. Before their engagement, they hadn't actually confirmed anything, but E! News reported that they were linked in Aug. 2023. Chatter grew after being seen at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2024.