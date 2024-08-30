Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Justin Theroux's Engagement Rings for Nicole Bloom vs. Jennifer Aniston: Jeweler Explains Difference Let's take a gander at both rings. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 30 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In August 2024, actor Justin Theroux showed up to the red-carpet premiere of his film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival with his lady love Nicole Brydon Bloom by his side. But what stood out this time was that Nicole was sporting a ring on her engagement finger. According to People, Justin popped the question while they were there in Venice.

For anyone who's confused or feeling déjà vu, you might be remembering that Justin was once married to Jennifer Aniston. But they split in 2018, and Justin was first linked to Gilded Age star Nicole in February 2023, before they were spotted kissing at dinner six months later. Now that things are official, we thought it might be fun to take a trip down memory lane by looking at the both Jennifer and Nicole's rings. (Because hey, this is Hollywood, and we're nosy.)

Source: Mega Justin and Nicole at the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' premiere.

Justin Theroux's engagement ring to Nicole Brydon Bloom:

"Justin's ring for Nicole features a huge rectangular-shaped diamond, likely an emerald cut. The diamond appears to be at least 5 carats, and I estimate the value to be around $150,000," Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Distractify.

"Nicole's ring is incredibly sleek and elegant, with its rectangular shape and solitaire setting. The ring looks to be crafted out of white gold or platinum," he added.

Source: Mega Nicole Brydon Bloom's ring

Justin Theroux's engagement ring to Jennifer Aniston:

"Justin also chose a simple yet timeless ring for Jennifer Aniston," Mike said. "But the diamond was enormous, and the shape was unique. Jennifer's diamond looked to be about 10 carats. The ring was reported to cost $500,000 in 2012, meaning it would probably be worth about $700,000 today."

"Jennifer's diamond appeared to be a rose cut, which is an antique cut that offers a beautiful vintage feel," he added. "Nicole's ring style is more modern, while Jennifer's was more antique."

Source: Getty Images Jennifer Aniston's ring

Justin Theroux's engagement ring for Nicole Brydon Bloom was custom-made.

Page Six reported that Justin's ring for Nicole was custom-made by New York City–based jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, and featured both of the actors' birth stones. According to a press release obtained by the outlet, Justin worked closely with Stephanie to "bring his vision to life and ensure that every detail captured his unique style and sentimental touch."

As Stephanie wrote on Instagram: Congratulations to @justintheroux and @n.brydonbloom on their recent engagement. We were thrilled to craft her one-of-a-kind ring 💍"

Justin's clearly got good taste in baubles.