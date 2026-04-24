JustSext Officially Launches, Bringing AI-Powered Creator ‘AI Twins’ With Real-Time Voice and Memory to Fans The platform has already attracted creators such as Sophie Dee and Lena the Plug. By Distractify Staff Published April 24 2026, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Ruthless Media

A new AI platform is redefining the creator economy, allowing fans to hold real-time voice conversations and ongoing relationships with digital “twins” of their favorite creators. JustSext is making a bold entrance into the adult entertainment market with a high-impact billboard campaign rolling out across major US cities.

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Developed by Synthetic Turing Experience Technologies (STXT), JustSext has officially launched, introducing a new category of interaction where users can engage with AI “digital twins” of creators across text, image, and voice. Built specifically for the NSFW creator space, the platform allows creators to scale their presence by offering fans continuous, personalized interactions powered by AI models trained on their personality, tone, and past content.

At the centre of the launch are two key features: real-time voice conversations and advanced memory functionality. The voice capability allows fans to speak directly with a creator’s AI twin, delivering a more immersive and emotionally engaging experience than traditional messaging platforms. Combined with memory functionality, the AI retains user preferences, past conversations and behaviours — enabling relationships that evolve over time and feel increasingly personal.

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Eric Dolan, Founder & CEO of STXT, said the platform reflects a major shift in how audiences want to engage. “People want to feel heard in a safe space, whether that is for conversation, connection, or fantasy. Launching JustSext is about redefining that interaction. Voice adds immediacy and emotional depth, while memory makes every experience feel personal and evolving."

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“With great power comes great responsibility. We have built our platform with guardrails at its core, not as an afterthought.” JustSext’s digital twins are trained on creators’ voice, personality, tone, and content, allowing them to generate bespoke NSFW conversations, imagery, and interactions that reflect each creator’s brand and boundaries.

The platform has already attracted well-known creators such as Sophie Dee and Lena the Plug, with AI versions licensed and deployed to engage directly with fans. By automating interaction, creators can generate revenue 24/7 without the constant pressure of producing content or maintaining direct communication. While pushing boundaries in AI, the company says it has built the platform with a compliance-first infrastructure, including strict guardrails to prevent misuse, enforce consent, and protect both creators and users.