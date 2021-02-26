Kaleb Rowland and His Wife Are Committed to Teaching Their Kids How to Become Self-Sustaining

Following the success of National Geographic's Life Below Zero , BBC Studios Los Angeles has given the series its own spinoff: Life Below Zero: Next Generation, which follows Alaskans who have tried contemporary living but recently chose to leave it behind for "a life of freedom in the brutal Alaskan wilderness."

Life Below Zero: Next Generation has now returned for a second season, and fans are getting to better know the cast, which includes married couple Jessi and Chris Morse, Alex Javor, Michael Manzo, Johnny Rolfe, and Brittany and Kaleb Rowland.

Audiences are eager to learn more about Kaleb Rowland and his family, so keep reading while we break down everything you need to know about this off-the-grid father-of-two.