On Monday, April 25, 2022, the Nippon Hōsō Kyōkai (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) confirmed that Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person, has passed away.

Born in Wajiro, Japan on Jan. 2, 1903, Kane spent most of her life in the Fukuoka Prefecture on the southern island of Kyushu. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, welcoming four kids and adopting the daughter of Hideo's sister. Kane worked in the family business, a store selling udon noodles, rice cakes, and more until she was 103.