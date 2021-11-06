Why Is Kanye "Suddenly” Beefing With Big Sean Right Now? Didn’t Ye Sign Him?

When it comes to popular public figures, artists, and musicians, folks love a good beef. Remember when Drake and Meek Mill were going at it? Or when Pusha T put Drake in the ground prior to his Scorpion release? Drizzy seems to have beefs with several artists, heck, him and Ye have exchanged words in the past, but after the critical bomb that was Donda, Drizzy seems to be on top because Certified Lover Boy is getting way more love. But Kanye West isn't publicly beefing with Drake now, he's actually got some choice words for Big Sean, and fans really want that explained.

Kanye West and Big Sean's beef explained.

It's kind of hard to imagine anyone would have a beef with Big Sean. The dude has his hand in a lot of charitable causes and always raps about how amazing his grandma is. Plus, anyone who helped to make a track this freaking awesome really doesn't deserve the kind of slander that Kanye served him up.

During a recent appearance on the Drink Champs show, West stated that the "worst thing" he has ever done was sign Big Sean to his label. Many would probably argue that "Jesus is King" "Ye" and "Donda" would probably take those distinctions, however.

Kanye West said the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean and he no longer rocking with him or John Legend for switching up when he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/MN7Bt5ZzTw — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 5, 2021

The conversation began on the show when Kanye was asked if he was forced to pick between Pusha T and Big Sean, who Ye each signed to his GOOD music label, the rapper stood up and grabbed a gravestone decoration in the studio that was still leftover from Halloween. While holding the gravestone he said, "Let me tell you. I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean."

Noreaga, the show's host seemed confused by Kanye's statement, with the rapper going on to say: "The worst thing I've ever done is sign Big Sean. The worst!" Big Sean seemed to shrug off Ye's comments on Twitter stating, "I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I'm assuming Ye taking crazy." He followed up the tweet with three laugh cry emojis.

I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy 😂😂😂 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021