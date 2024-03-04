Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Walmart Karen" Claims She's a Nurse as She Berates Elderly Greeter for Being "Rude" "Saw on another video that she’s actually an aid not a nurse. A former coworker called her out for lying. She was also allegedly fired for stealing." By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 4 2024, Published 2:24 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @evilnetik

Gail Lewis might be revered as the greatest Walmart employee of all time, but that doesn't mean that other folks don't have other favorites they believe deserve all the admiration/adoration the world can offer. Like Donna, an elderly employee for the chain who was attempting to let shoppers know that registers were down in the store.

However, as evinced in a TikTok uploaded by a user on the platform who goes by @evilnetik, despite the fact that they love Donna's work ethic and personality, there was someone who clearly didn't appreciate the woman: a customer who thought Donna was being rude and wasn't afraid to let the elderly worker know it.

The TikToker explained the situation further in a caption for the viral clip: "This poor Walmart employee (Donna) who is always a sweetheart, greeting customers was harassed by a Karen for doing her job. She was letting everyone know that the registers were down and that we may not have wanted to shop because of it, but the Karen didn't like that and decided to be mean,' they wrote.

"What? the Walmart employee asks the customer off-camera. "What's your medical issue?" the customer asks, holding her purse around her arm, speaking in a deadpan tone to the elderly Walmart employee.

"It's none of your business," the Walmart worker replies. "Well I'm nurse I'm just wondering...unbelievably rude," the customer says, seemingly accusing the Walmart worker of not possessing the best of manners.

The Walmart employee's walkie sounds off with someone speaking loudly over the other end, she turns down the volume on her handset as the patron continues to comment on the worker's personality.

"Have you had a stroke?" the customer asks before seemingly remarking that it would make sense if the older woman did due to the way she is behaving. "No, I'm being straight," the shopper retorts.

The person behind the camera continues to record the ugly (at least I think so) interaction between the customer and the elderly Walmart worker. The shopper walks around the store, holding her phone up to her ear as she calls the worker an "old a*s lady."

The customer then turns her attention to the Walmart worker and demands that she call a manager up to the front of the store. The employee immediately obliges, gets on the walkie and informs someone else on the other line, a woman who sounds like her name is Rachel, that the shopper would like to talk with a supervisor.

"Much nicer with Rachel," the customer says at the end of the clip. The behavior the Walmart shopper displayed during the 39-second clip didn't impress viewers on the application. In fact, there were a number of folks who thought that she was a pretty crumby individual, with many folks expressing their disdain for the way she was treating the elderly worker.

Commenters who saw the clip were not very happy with the Walmart shopper. There was one individual who claimed that the woman who said she was a nurse was actually lying about her position, remarking that anyone who says they're a nurse couldn't possibly treat an elderly person this way: "Saw on another video that she’s actually an aid not a nurse. A former coworker called her out for lying. She was also allegedly fired for stealing," they wrote.

There was another user who said that they frequent the same Walmart store and have interacted with Donna personally — they were in disbelief that anyone would treat the elderly worker in such a manner: "This is the Walmart I go to, and Donna is literally the sweetest woman in the world."

Others just couldn't believe the woman's claim about being a nurse due to the way she spoke to Donna: "What kinda nurse questions someone about their personal health history in open public?" one TikToker asked.

