Gail Lewis Will Live on as TikTok's Favorite Walmart Employee Gail Lewis worked for 10 years at the same Walmart location, and her final goodbye to the store has made her a viral sensation on TikTok By Sara Belcher Nov. 29 2023, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Internet lore runs deep, but a lot of the lore pales in comparison to Gail Lewis's mark on TikTok. The icon is referenced in the comments of many videos on the popular app, particularly ones from people posting about their achievements at their jobs.

None of these comments are negative — in fact, they're often praising Gail's high achievement. In one posted by a couple of employees at Panera Bread where they showed off the stars they had collected in their time working, the comments talked about Gail's outstanding work. "Gail Lewis had 10 [stars]," one commenter wrote, while another said, "You'll never be like Gail Lewis though." Who is Gail? Let's unpack her iconic work history.

Who is Gail Lewis? The former Walmart employee became TikTok famous on her last day.

Though Gail is not technically an influencer, she's made her mark on TikTok, thanks to her iconic video saying goodbye to Walmart on her last day after working at the same location for 10 years. The video, which now has more than 28 million views, starts with Gail speaking into her walkie-talkie, wearing one of the reflective vests that are part of Walmart employees' uniforms.

"Attention Walmart. This is Gail Lewis, 10-year associate, Morris, Illinois, 844. Signing out. Good night," she said into the walkie. The video then cuts to her in her car, where she gives a teary explanation of the previous clip. "So today was the end of an era for me. What you just saw was me signing out for the last time at my Walmart that I have worked at for 10 years," she said to the millions of viewers, clearly feeling emotional about the big moment.

But it's not sad tears she's crying, Gail explains. She's been working at the same location for a decade and is leaving to pursue employment at a new location (one she does not share in the video) — but walking away from a job you've spent 10 years at is bound to bring up some emotions.

"It's a happy sad because I'm going to be going to a better job and those people became like family. I've been through a lot with them. They watched my back, I watched theirs. They helped me out, I helped them out. We even went through a f---ing pandemic together," she continued. "It just hurts but it's a happy sad because where I'm going I'm going to be better off where I'm at. That's all."

The comments on the video are filled with people commemorating her employment, thanking her for her "service" during her time at Walmart. It's clear many of these comments are exaggerated falsified anecdotes, but they're part of what made Gail a legend. "Gail Lewis is a national treasure. Thank you for your contributions and service Gail Lewis," one wrote, while another commented, "I did my first tour with Gail Lewis back in '19. She let me [scan] a TV as cilantro."