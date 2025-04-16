Teen Karmelo Anthony Is Currently on House Arrest & His Family Has Been Threatened Karmelo Anthony has to be monitored by a parent or adult at all times. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 15 2025, 8:29 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS Texas

Sometimes, Reddit is the only place to go for answers, which really says something about the state of the press in America. Occasionally, a question will make its way to a Subreddit that feels like it belongs somewhere else. On April 14, 2025, a Reddit user posted about Karmelo Anthony in the Ask a Liberal Subreddit. The original poster was confused by the support they saw online for a teenager who was accused of fatally stabbing a track athlete at a Texas track meet less than two weeks prior.

Most of the people who responded said there wasn't actually a lot of support for 17-year-old Anthony, who was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the April 2 death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The incident occurred in the stands of the track meet and has received a ton of public scrutiny, partially because Anthony is Black and Metcalf is white. He has since been released on bond and placed on house arrest. Here's what we know.

Anthony Karmelo has been placed on house arrest.

According to court records obtained by USA Today, Anthony's bond was originally set for $1 million, but his previous attorneys filed to have it reduced to $150,000. It was finally reduced to $250,000, which allowed Anthony to bond out. He was placed on house arrest and given an ankle monitor. Anthony can only leave his home with permission from the court and has to be monitored by a parent or adult at all times.

"Karmelo and the entire Anthony family look forward to some quiet time together," said his newly hired lawyer, Mike Howard. Following Anthony's arrest, his family started a GiveSendGo fundraiser with the hopes of raising $500,000, though they did not state in the description what the money would be used for. It merely reads "official support fund," followed by the assertion that false narratives are being spread.

During Anthony's bond hearing, prosecutors asked the 17-year-old's father why the fundraising money couldn't be used to pay the original bond. He said that was earmarked for legal fees, security for when his son was on house arrest, and a new home that was needed for "extra safety," per The U.S. Sun.

The Anthony family has been on the receiving end of racist threats.

Minister Dominique Alexander, president of the civil rights organization Next Generation Action Network, spoke with USA Today about racist threats the Anthony family has received. "Their personal address has been exposed," he said. "This justice must be fair and impartial, and protected from biases. We do not pull the race card. We live it." Alexander said Anthony's family is also afraid of leaving their home and have received images of "Black children with knives stuck in their head."