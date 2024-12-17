Briana Boston's GoFundMe Raised Over $30K After Felony Charge for "Delay, Deny, Depose" Remark The highest donation given was $2,500 by an anonymous donor on Dec. 16, 2024. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 17 2024, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: GoFundMe;Daniel Boston

During a phone call with BlueCross BlueShield, Briana Boston, 42, of Lakeland, Fla., ended the conversation by saying, "Delay, Deny, Depose" — the same three words found on bullet casings linked to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. She also added, "You people are next."

Article continues below advertisement

Now, she’s facing up to 15 years in prison for simply uttering those words, as they are being interpreted as a threat. Boston has been charged with threatening to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. In response, her family launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $45,000 goal. Here’s everything you need to know, including which GoFundMe campaigns are actually supporting Boston.

Briana Boston's GoFundMe raised over $30k in less than a week.

Boston was incarcerated on Dec. 10, 2024, and is facing serious jail time for using the same three words written on the bullet casings allegedly used in the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO. While it was a bold move for her to utter the words and add "You people are next," she probably didn’t expect her actions to draw the FBI’s attention.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the fact remains that Thompson's death is still fresh, and with other health insurance executives now fearing for their lives, companies can't afford to take chances by assuming a disgruntled policyholder is simply speaking out of frustration and won't act on their feelings.

Although Boston's arrest and subsequent charges are pretty wild, they aren’t entirely surprising. Now, with a felony charge weighing her down, her family is doing the only thing they can — raising money for legal fees and expenses. If you’ve ever had to hire a lawyer, you know they don’t come cheap.

Article continues below advertisement

Briana Boston didn't have a weapon or criminal record, they're jailing people just for words I fear. — Dexter (@thedexmlr) December 13, 2024

Boston's GoFundMe was organized by Daniel Boston, presumably her husband, and has raised over $35,000 of the $45,000 goal. Daniel explained in the fundraiser’s description that the money is or will be used to cover the bond payment, legal fees, and other expenses related to defending Boston against her felony charge. The highest donation given was $2,500 by an anonymous donor on Dec. 16, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

A Lakeland, Florida, woman whose medical insurance claims were denied has been arrested after allegedly telling her insurance company, “Delay, Deny, Depose. You people are next.”https://t.co/Aq38cvu6wV — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) December 12, 2024

Despite certain reports, Briana Boston is still facing a felony charge.