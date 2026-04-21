Kash Patel Claims 2020 Election Was ‘Stolen,’ Threatens Legal Action So....the evidence should drop this week...right? By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 21 2026, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega Kash Patel

Kash Patel has come under renewed scrutiny over his recent actions. After reports circulated about alleged issues with alcohol, the FBI Director made a public appearance in which he claimed there is “very credible evidence” that the 2020 election was stolen. This aligns with a long-standing assertion made by Donald Trump, who has continued to dispute the 2020 results even after securing victory in the 2024 presidential election.

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Source: Mega FBI Director Kash Patel

More recently, former attorney John Eastman lost his ability to practice law in California following his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election, with disciplinary bodies finding that he made false and misleading claims. Comments from Kash Patel could potentially be cited by Eastman’s supporters as he appeals the decision in higher courts, though it remains unclear what legal weight such claims would carry.

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The Atlantic Published A Report About Kash Patel’s Fitness For Office

Recently, The Atlantic shared a profile on Kash Patel, talking about how the FBI director often finds himself in clubs in Washington, D.C., often drinking in excess, which is in violation of FBI protocol. The Atlantic highlighted that such behaviour leaves one of the top intelligence officials in the country in a state where he could be exploited or coerced.

FBI Director Kash Patel sued The Atlantic magazine for $250 million on Monday, claiming an article that talked about his alleged excessive drinking was false and a “malicious hit piece.”



https://t.co/pzGuagkpCY — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) April 21, 2026 Source: @WTKR3 Kash Patel has followed through on his claims.

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Patel hit out against the report on X, where he decried the Atlantic as fake news. The report also states that Patel is in a constant state of paranoia over getting fired. While Donald Trump’s inner circle has largely held strong, questions have arisen about its integrity in the Republican Party.

After the replacing of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, both of whom were rumored to be replaced before they were, it seems that Trump’s cabinet might not be as iron-clad as analysts and critics thought it to be. No doubt, this also feeds into any fear that Kash Patel might have about no longer continuing as one of Trump’s close confidants.

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Kash Patel Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against The Atlantic

In A More Recent interview, Kash Patel revealed that he will be filing a defamation suit agains the Atlantic. As he told Baritromo, “We are not going to take this lying down. You want to attack my character? Come at me. Bring it on. I’ll see you in court.”

Source: Mega FBI direc

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Sarah Fitzpatrick, the journalist responsible for writing the peace about Kash Patel, revealed htat there are frequent discussions within the White House about Kash Patel’s ousting, and that she stands by every word that she has written in the report. She told MS NOW, in response to Patel’s threats of legal action, “We have excellent attorneys.”