CNN Correspondent Kasie Hunt Has Made Incredible Progress on Her Health Journey Political correspondent Kasie Hun has faced some serious health challenges in her life. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 18 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: X / @kasie

Political correspondent Kasie Hunt has built a successful career, spending several years as NBC News' Capitol Hill correspondent before moving to CNN. There, she currently hosts The Arena, a weekday hour-long program.

Article continues below advertisement

While Kasie Hunt is known for her dedication and hard work, she's also faced some serious health challenges along the way. Here's what you need to know about her journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Kasie Hunt's health journey has seen remarkable progress!

Although it seems Kasie Hunt is currently healthy, in October 2021, she underwent a four-hour surgery to remove what turned out to be a benign brain tumor. While she can now find relief, Kasie has shared that reaching this diagnosis was a lengthy and challenging process.

It all started with headaches she experienced during her pregnancy and worsening symptoms in 2021. Initially, Kasie thought her migraines were the cause, given her family history, but an MRI revealed something more concerning. After additional tests, including a cancer screening, doctors ruled out other issues, but Kasie's headaches persisted.

Article continues below advertisement

🧵 Today marks one year since my brain surgery @PennMedicine to remove a brain tumor.



Today I am humbled to be able to say I am completely healthy and can physically live my life as though it never happened



But I can’t lead my life like it never did. I have learned so much pic.twitter.com/46JyYRQhyT — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 4, 2022

By August 2021, scans showed the tumor had grown, prompting Kasie to take action. The diagnosis was a shock, but she focused on finding the best way to move forward. Thankfully, the surgery revealed a small, benign tumor with a good prognosis. Kasie reflected on the relief of finally knowing and shared how the experience reshaped her outlook on life and her family.

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 4, 2022, Kasie Hunt reflected on her health journey a year after her surgery, sharing her gratitude on social media. She wrote, "Today, I am humbled to be able to say I am completely healthy and can physically live my life as though it never happened." But Kasie also acknowledged that her journey was something she never expected: "But I can't lead my life like it never did. I have learned so much."

Kasie revealed that she spent weeks imagining life without her, especially for her then 2-year-old son. "It's not an experience I would wish on anyone,” she said, adding that she was grateful for the lessons the experience forced her to confront. "Most people aren't forced to grapple with the real possibility they'll be gone when they are still otherwise young and healthy — when they still have most of their expected lives left to live."

Article continues below advertisement

I can never thank enough the family, friends, and doctors who brought me through this. I owe them all a debt of gratitude that I will carry with me always (below with @DanielYoshor) pic.twitter.com/5J3d32GqO9 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 4, 2022

She also talked about her advocacy work for brain cancer and tumors, explaining that while she didn't go through the same challenges as many others, she still had an important voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Kasie also honored her doctors, including Dr. Daniel Yoshor, and spoke with empathy for those facing health challenges. "I would never wish what I went through on anyone. But I'm sharing this today in hopes that maybe someone out there will see it and maybe it will change how they see the world just a little bit. That they can learn something without having to face anything like this."