On Jan. 16, 2020, Kat told fans that her makeup brand was sold to its parent company, Kendo Brands. The label was then renamed "KVD Beauty," with the "KVD" standing for "Kara", "Vertias", and "Decora," which translates to "Value", "Truth" and "Beauty," per Insider.

Kat shocked the world yet again back in October 2021 when she shared that she was going to close High Voltage on Dec. 1, 2021, and move with her family to Indiana. She plans to open a private tattoo studio in her new home, per WLWT.