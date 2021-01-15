Katie Price's Children Have Been Her Source of Joy Amid Three Divorces

Former U.K. model and reality television star Katie Price has seen her fair share of hardship and controversy — typically showcased in British tabloids. Her personal life has been chronicled since she came on the scene in the early 90s.

Katie has been married three times, and with each marriage, she had children. In fact, she has five children with three former partners — Dwight Yorke, ex-husband Peter Andre and ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Dwight has claimed in the past that he tried to be in Harvey’s life, but Katie made it complicated. In 2009, Dwight told BBC Radio 5, “I would like to play an integral part in his upbringing, of course, I love my kid but wasn’t given the opportunity to really bring him up in the manner I would like to bring him up in.”

She saw a story on Twitter claiming that Dwight was having issues flying into the United States. She replied, “Why don’t you fly to West Sussex Dwight. The door is always open. It’s been ten years Harvey has been waiting #d--k.”

Possibly Katie’s most talked about child is Harvey Price — her firstborn. Harvey was born on May 27, 2002. His dad is Trinidadian professional soccer player Dwight Yorke. Sadly, according to Katie, Dwight never took a vested interest in being in Harvey’s life. According to Closer , Katie took to Twitter to vent some frustration when it came to Dwight’s lack of involvement.

She told The Sun , "It breaks my heart. I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him. This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me.I'm trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he'll call on his iPad and say: 'Mum, I need you', and I run to him.”

Harvey, who is 18 years old, suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and learning and behavioral difficulties as a result of a rare genetic disorder that he was born with. Katie and Harvey have spent six months visiting colleges for children with autism and learning disabilities, and Katie opened up to The Sun, revealing that she hoped Harvey could attend a college in Gloucestershire later this year.

Katie also has four other children with two men.

In 2005, Katie welcomed Junior Andre in the world with her then husband Peter Andre who she met on the reality show, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. By the age of 12, Junior had launched his own clothing line and also uses his platform to speak out against online bullying, acting as an advocate for his older brother, Harvey.

Peter and Katie welcomed Princess Tiaamii Andre in June 2007. The pair split two years after her birth. Katie moved onto her third husband, Kieran Hayler, and welcomed Jett Hayler into the world in August 2013. Kieran and Katie had arguably one of the most talked about and tumultuous relationships in celebrity history.