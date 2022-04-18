Kat bid the show farewell in Season 3 after an intense argument with Ryan Henry and has been in grind mode ever since. Kat was the first Black woman to open a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills and will soon be welcoming her second child. Plus, Kat will be returning to Black Ink Crew — via the Compton franchise — so this is clearly Kat’s season of winning.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kat opened up about making her grand return to the series, her life as a businesswoman, and what fans can expect to see on Black Ink Crew: Compton.