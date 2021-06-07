Former 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Star Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson Has Welcomed a Baby Boy

Former 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Star Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson Has Welcomed a Baby BoyBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 7 2021, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Baby on board!
Fans of Black Ink Crew: Chicago have long regarded Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson as one of the best artists to come out of the entire franchise. A true and natural talent, Kat Tat has won over many viewers with her realism and portrait style of tattoos.
Not to mention, she famously tattooed herself on the show — which is something not all artists can do — and the results were amazing. In other words, Kat Tat is not one to play with on the tattoo front.
Since Kat Tat decided to bid Chicago farewell, a lot changed in her life. Not only is she the proud owner of Enigma Tattoos and Enigma Art Gallery in Beverly Hills, but she has also welcomed love into her life. And since she has been coupled up for quite some time, fans are wondering just how many kids Kat Tat has? Get comfortable as we spill all of the tea.
Kat Tat has just welcomed her first child — a baby boy — into the world.
Love and motherhood are definitely in the air for Kat Tat. The tattoo owner first announced her pregnancy to fans via Instagram, on March 4, 2021.
Kat Tat shared a video of her right at sunset — in a gorgeous beachside shot of the tattoo artist — holding her growing baby bump. And of course, she set social media ablaze with the amazing news.
Fast forward to June 6, 2021, Kat Tat returned to the social platform to share a photo of her gorgeous baby boy, Jackson Frederick Collins. This marks the star’s first child with her boyfriend, Detroit Lions player Jamie Collins.
"Jackson Fredrick Collins, 8 lbs. 10 oz.,” she wrote along with blue heart emojis. “Welcome to the world baby boy. I am so in love. Never knew happiness like this before. My world is complete!"
Fans, celebrities, and cast members of Black Ink Crew instantly flooded her comment section to share their congratulations.
“OMG Kat. Congratulations guys,” Donna Lombardi of Black Ink Crew: New York wrote.
“Awwwwww so happy for you,” radio host Kendra G commented.
Kat Tat and NFL boyfriend Jamie Collins have been together for quite some time.
Things have changed for the better in Kat Tat's dating life. As a result, Kat Tat has opted to remain private about her relationship with Detroit Lions player Jamie Collins.
In the past, Kat Tat has found herself in the midst of drama stemming from her Black Ink Crew: Chicago days. So, it makes perfect sense that she keeps her relationship with Jamie on the low.
If you’ve been paying attention to Kat Tat’s social media, she first introduced the world to Jamie in late July 2020. In the photo, Kat Tat can be seen tattooing him as she sits on his lap. In October 2020, she posted another photo of the couple on his birthday where she referred to the NFL baller as “love bug.”
Since then, the star has frequently posted snaps of the pair on her Instagram stories. And it appears that the couple is still going strong and stepping into new territory with their birth of Baby Jackson.
We would like to send our congratulations to Kat Tat and Jamie on their beautiful bundle of joy!