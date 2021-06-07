Former 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Star Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson Has Welcomed a Baby Boy

Baby on board!

Fans of Black Ink Crew: Chicago have long regarded Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson as one of the best artists to come out of the entire franchise. A true and natural talent, Kat Tat has won over many viewers with her realism and portrait style of tattoos.

Not to mention, she famously tattooed herself on the show — which is something not all artists can do — and the results were amazing. In other words, Kat Tat is not one to play with on the tattoo front.