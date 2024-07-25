Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Kay and Tay Have More Than 10 Million Followers — What's Their Net Worth? Kay and Tay haven't disclosed how much they make from their content, though there are a lot of factors to consider. By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 25 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kayandtayofficial

TikTok couple Kay and Tay have found themselves in a bit of controversy lately as news of abuse allegations have surfaced, showing a less-than-glamorous look at what their lives are like behind the camera. Despite these claims, the pair have continued posting about their lives as new parents and "promoting happy/healthy relationships," per their TikTok bio.

With more than 10 million followers, their TikTok page has become a huge source of income for them, and it's now Kay's full-time job. What what does the couple's net worth look like? Here's what we know.

What's Kay and Tay's net worth?

Unfortunately, it's impossible to guess how much Kay and Tay are making from their social media presence. Though the life of an influencer can be a particularly lucrative one, it depends entirely on their views and how many brand partnerships they do. Each of the couple's TikTok posts easily bring in more than a million views, likely earning them a decent amount from the Creator Fund, if they're part of that program.

If they're not, then their income is likely based on their brand sponsorships. At this time, the exact amount they're making from social media isn't clear, so we can't guess as to what their net worth looks like. According to an interview with Tubefilter, Tay was a firmware engineer full time as they started their TikTok account. The couple planned for Tay to leave that job, and instead take something freelance part time to keep a steady stream of income while continuing to make content.