Kaycee's Search for Her Online Love Brings Her to an Abandoned Barn on 'Catfish' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

While Catfish: The TV Show has helped many to spot red flags in online relationships since the show debuted in 2012, fake profiles are still tricking people.

On the June 28 episode of the MTV series, co-hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford meet Kaycee, a woman who has fallen in love (virtually) with a man named Mike.

Kaycee is convinced that she can see a future with Mike and that there are legitimate reasons for his sometimes sketchy behavior.