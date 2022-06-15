'Catfish' Stars Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford on Max Joseph's Return to the MTV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: How did Max return to Catfish? What was it like filming a new episode with him?

Nev Schulman: This season we celebrate our 200th episode, and Max graced us with his presence to help celebrate. And then I sort of bullied him into sitting down to film with us, which wasn't really his plan. (laughs)

I love that guy. Even though I still see him and hang out with him, there's just something fun and special about being on camera with him. And Kamie has the same desire to find the joke, find the humor, one-up each other. It was great.