Who Is Rebekah Neumann's Brother Keith? His Tragic Death Explained

Apple TV Plus's original series WeCrashed chronicles the story of Adam Neumann and the rise and fall of his co-working startup WeWork. Jared Leto stars as Adam, while Anne Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah Neumann in the seven-episode miniseries.

For those who have watched or are planning to, you might be wondering how much of the story is true. While we can't confirm the legitimacy of every scene, per Bustle, we can confirm that the storyline where Rebekah Neumann is related to Gwyneth Paltrow is true.