Congressional Hearing Cut Short After Keith Self Deliberately Misgenders Sarah McBride Keith Self deliberately misgendered Sarah McBride during a congressional hearing. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 12 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions the misgendering of a transgender person. Anger and animosity seem to be at an all-time high these days, and a recent incident has added fuel to that fire. During a congressional hearing on March 11, 2025, Texas politician Keith Self and Delaware representative Sarah McBride found themselves at the center of a heated confrontation that left everyone in the room stunned.

As it turns out, the exchange ignited when Keith Self deliberately misgendered Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, during the hearing. Here's everything you need to know, including what the two have said about the interaction.

Source: Mega Sarah McBride is the first openly transgender member of Congress.

A House hearing ended after Keith Self and Sarah McBride got into a heated exchange.

At the hearing hosted by the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe, Rep. Keith Self made a calculated decision, recognizing Sarah McBride to speak and then misgendering her in the process. "I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride," he said. Without hesitation, Sarah McBride responded graciously, thanking Self and referring to him as "Madam Chair."

The situation didn't go unnoticed. Rep. Bill Keating, the subcommittee's top Democrat, quickly stepped in to address the tension — but we'll circle back to that in a moment! For now, let's focus on what Self and McBride had to say about the uncomfortable exchange.

Keith Self adjourned a hearing on arms control, security and assistance to Europe after refusing to address Sarah McBride, the first trans person in U.S. Congress, as Madam.



Self refers to McBride as ‘Mr. McBride’, in which she responds with ‘Thank you Madam Chair.’ pic.twitter.com/lGfTvcEr6s — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2025

McBride took to X (formerly Twitter) later that night, addressing Self's disrespectful behavior with dignity. "No matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress," she wrote. "It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place."

In contrast, Self later took to X himself, attempting to justify his actions by claiming it's "the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female." As if that somehow excused the blatant disregard for basic respect and common decency in the room!

Bill Keating stood up for Sarah McBride against Keith Self.

Now, let's turn back to Bill Keating! As the subcommittee's top Democrat, he quickly intervened, demanding that Self repeat his remarks. Self stubbornly doubled down and referred to McBride as "mister" and said, "We have set the standard on the floor of the House."

Keating, clearly appalled, said Self's words were "not decent." "Mr. Chairman, you are out of order," Keating said. "Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I have come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent."

“Have you no decency?” Rep. Bill Keating rips into Republican Rep. Keith Self for misgendering Rep. Sarah McBride. pic.twitter.com/IyzYnyPo41 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 11, 2025

Self tried to push forward with the hearing, but Keating wasn't having it: "You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way." he declared firmly. In response, Self slammed down his gavel and called the hearing to a close. As people filed out of the room, Keating gave McBride a reassuring pat on the shoulder.

"I was disappointed that the Chair decided to end a committee hearing early," McBride said in a statement to NBC News. "I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for Democratic allies in Europe." A spokesperson for Keating also told the outlet that the congressman "doesn't think there is a need for additional comment as the video speaks for itself."