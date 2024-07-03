Home > Entertainment 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star KeKe Jabbar Has Died at 42 — What Happened? "At this time we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss!" By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 3 2024, Published 9:31 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@kekejabbar

With a statement provided by the family of KeKe Jabbar, internet personality Marcella Speaks announced KeKe's death on Tuesday, July 2, during a YouTube livestream. "It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved KeKe," she said. "She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love, and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss."

Because KeKe was so young, and because she was such a fan favorite on OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville, fans want to know more about the circumstances surrounding this sad news. What was KeKe's cause of death?

What was reality TV star KeKe Jabbar's cause of death?

Though the statement from KeKe's family did provide some detail surrounding her passing, no official cause of death has been provided to the public. However, fans can take solace in the fact that she died at home, surrounded by loved ones. In the wake of this news, her family and co-stars have asked for privacy from fans while grieving. "At this time we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family," KeKe's cousin and co-star LaTisha Scott shared on Instagram.

Fans have also taken to social media to share their condolences following this sad news. "Lord, wrap your arms around her husband and children, they have gone through so much," one commenter said.