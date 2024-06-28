Home > Television > Reality TV > Street Outlaws 'Street Outlaws' Star Kye Kelley Is in Mourning Following News of Lizzy Musi's Death Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi broke up after more than five years of dating in 2023. By Joseph Allen Jun. 28 2024, Published 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lizzymusi

Fans of Street Outlaws are dealing with a major loss following the news that Lizzy Musi, one of the show's stars, had died. The news of her death was announced by her father, Pat, a famous drag racer in his own right, who posted about it on Facebook. “Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25 pm tonight," he wrote in his post.

Lizzy first revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and she had been going through treatment in Germany. Following the news of her death, many people had their eyes on Kye Kelley, her former boyfriend. Here's what we know about whether he's currently dating anyone.

Who is Kye Kelley from 'Street Outlaws' dating?

Following the news of Lizzy's death, it doesn't seem like Kye is dating anyone, at least not publicly. He and Lizzy were in a long-term relationship that started all the way back in 2017. Given that they were both involved in drag racing and in Street Outlaws specifically, it made a certain amount of sense that they wound up dating. The couple then got engaged, and they originally planned to marry in November of 2023.

Why did Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi break up?

Before they could get married, though, the two reportedly got into a heated argument sometime in 2023 that ended in them deciding to break up. The breakup was apparently mutual, and Lizzy began dating Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of racing legend Dale Earnhardt. While her photos with Jeffrey left some fans confused, it seems like she had firmly moved on from her time with Kye.

“This guy right here has supported me like no other, from sleepless ER nights and dealing with my health to cheering me on at my races," Lizzy said in tribute to Jeffrey and to their relationship. While Lizzy often posted about her relationships, Kye's online persona is much more focused on racing, which is why there's so little information available about who he might be dating after his break up with Lizzy.

Fans paid tribute to Lizzy following her death.

Following the tragic announcement of Lizzy's death, many fans paid tribute to her legacy and to the time they spent watching her on Street Outlaws and following her on social media. "RIP LIZ! You faught to the very end 😞 outlaws will never be the same," one person wrote in the comments under her Instagram post. "Parents should not outlive their kids 😓 condolences to the family! RIP Lizzy!" another person added.