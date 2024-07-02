Home > Television > Reality TV > Street Outlaws Lizzy Musi's Father Pat Is Racing Royalty in His Own Right Pat got his start in the drag racing world right out of high school in the 1970s. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 2 2024, Published 10:18 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@patmusiracingengines

Lizzy Musi became a fan-favorite racer on Street Outlaws: Prep Kings due to her charming personality and skillful drag racing, and viewers were devastated to learn of Lizzy's passing on June 27, 2024. Her death was announced by her father, Pat Musi, in a post via Facebook: "Surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven ... Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle."

Lizzy's sister, Tricia Musi, was also a racer, and it seems that skills and passion for the sport ran in their family. Now, many fans want to know more about Lizzy's father, Pat, who has been a part of the drag racing scene since the '70s.



Lizzy's father, Pat Musi, is renowned in the racing world.

According to a feature from Drag Illustrated, Pat Musi got his start in the drag racing world right out of high school in the 1970s when he opened his own shop. Now, over 50 years later, Pat's Speed Shop has evolved into Pat Musi Racing Engines, a world-class business that sells winning engines to some of the top Pro Mod racers in the business.

"I started driving when I was 20-21 years old, and the guys I read about — Bill Jenkins, Ronnie Sox, Bob Glidden, Lee Shepherd — I immediately got involved match racing them," Pat told Drag Illustrated. "It was a cool deal to be able to race those guys and outrun them sometimes. I had the work ethic to do well and I was willing to put in the time.” During his racing career, Pat has won several victories and championships.