Home > Television > Reality TV > Street Outlaws 'Street Outlaws' Star Lizzy Musi and Sister Tricia Both Followed in Their Famous Father's Footsteps "I love drag racing and I love everything about it. It’s the only thing I know," Tricia said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 1 2024, Updated 10:11 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@lizzymusi; Facebook/@Tricia Musi

Reality TV show Street Outlaws and its spinoffs see renowned street racers in dangerous and seemingly illicit situations. Because of the treacherous nature of the franchise, along with its beloved racers, it has amassed a large and dedicated fanbase. One of the most popular stars of Street Outlaws was Lizzy Musi, daughter of legendary racing personality and engine builder Pat Musi.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of Street Outlaws star Lizzy Musi's tragic death, fans have been wanting to learn more about her family. In fact, Lizzy had two sisters, Rose Marie "Bobo" and Patricia "Tricia" Musi, according to her obituary. While little is known about Bobo (she doesn't appear to be active on social media), we do know Tricia is a known racer. Here's everything to know about Lizzy's siblings.

Source: Facebook/@tricia musi

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzy Musi's sister, Tricia Musi, is also a professional racer.

Lizzy Musi wasn't the only one to follow in her father's footsteps — Lizzy's sister Tricia is also a successful racer. According to her website, Tricia has been racing for 23 years and is even a 2019 NMCA Nitrous Pro Street World Champion. In a profile by Drag Illustrated in 2020, Tricia was named one of their prominent "2019 30 Under 30" figures in the race world.

"I love drag racing and I love everything about it. It’s the only thing I know,” Tricia told the publication. “I try to push myself really, really hard. It feels great. To win the championship this year in my dad’s old car that he won championships in, it’s seriously a dream come true. I just want to keep going up."

Article continues below advertisement

As of the time of writing, Tricia has not publicly acknowledged the announcement of her sister's death. Her most recent social media posts are from September 2017.

Did Lizzy Musi have any kids?