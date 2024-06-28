Home > Television > Reality TV > Street Outlaws 'Street Outlaws': Lizzy Musi Said Kye Kelley Wasn't There During "Toughest Time of My Life" "I tried talking to Kye to work on things but he refused and said he 'just wanted to be friends,'" Lizzy wrote in a Facebook post on July 12, 2023. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 2 2024, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @lizzymusi

On June 27, 2024, Street Outlaws star Lizzy Musi sadly passed away at just 33 years old after a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Her dad, Pat Musi, confirmed her passing in a Facebook post, writing, "Surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25 p.m. tonight."

The driver first revealed her cancer diagnosis in April 2023, shortly before ending her relationship with longtime boyfriend Kye Kelley. But why did they break up? Here's what we know.

Why did Kye and Lizzy from 'Street Outlaws' break up?

For starters, Kye and Lizzy started dating in early 2017 and got engaged just a few years later. They had planned to marry on Nov. 19, 2023, in Kentwood, La., but they never made it down the aisle.

By mid-2023, Kye and Lizzy decided to break up, recognizing that their relationship was too toxic. Lizzy later revealed in July 2023 on Facebook that she initiated the breakup with Kye due to his lack of support and attention during a difficult time.

"Due to Kye not being there during the toughest time of my life because of being busy with his racing operation, (I get it, that's how he makes his living), [I broke up with him]," Lizzy wrote, noting that he only attended one of her doctor appointments and chemotherapy sessions.

"[He] barely called or [texted] to check on me … He did help to get me in so I am giving him credit for that when it's due," she said. "But feeling lonely on top of someone making you feel even more lonely [has] got to be the WORST feeling EVER."

Lizzie continued, "Kye said he was tired of me being mean to him and 'treating him like dog s--t all these years' (Wish he could have dumped me sooner if that was the case if I made someone that miserable). [It] makes me feel terrible I made someone feel that bad (That was his main reason why he did not want to try and fix things)."

Lizzie recalled texting Kye, "Are we done? Just give me a yes or no," to which he replied, "I agree with your decision." "We left it like that," Lizzie added. "I tried talking to Kye to work on things but he refused and said he 'just wanted to be friends.'"

Although things didn't work out between Lizzy and Kye, it's evident she held a special place in his heart. On June 29, 2024, three days after her death, Kye took to Instagram to reflect on their relationship.