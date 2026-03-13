Kelly Clarkson Says She Never Got Her $1 Million ‘American Idol’ Prize, or a Car, Either "I'm gonna actually kick your a-- right now." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 13 2026, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: NBC Screengrab via YouTube

Every season of American Idol features a slew of talented and not-so-talented individuals all vying for a chance to become global pop sensations. And it's not just recognition that contestants are hoping to attain, either, but also a hefty cash prize.

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Famously, Idol contestants were offered a $1 million record deal during the show's 2002-2011 run. Currently, Idol participants receive a quarter of that. And half of that money's given upon winning the season, and the other half when they complete their first record. Additionally, they're given $300,000 to produce their first album, which functions as an advance. And while some may think it's pretty lame that the show's pulled back on how much cash they give season winners over the years, Kelly Clarkson says that she didn't receive that $1 million as advertised.

Kelly Clarkson says that she didn't receive her 'American Idol' money.

On an episode of the Kelly Clarkson show, the singer/talk show host spoke with The Traitors Season 4 winner Rob Rausch. "Is it $220,800 richer now?" she asked. "I think that's right," the TV personality replied. "That's a nice number, so what was the moment you took it in?" she followed up with.

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Rob sighed and then told Clarkson that the network still hasn't paid him, prompting laughter from the crowd. Clarkson turned around and became visibly intrigued with the conversation, as fellow show guest Daniel Radcliffe commended Rausch for putting pressure on whoever's cutting the checks to get down to business.

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Clarkson then went on to say that she "relate[s] to this so hardcore," and then delineated why. "'Cause whenever I won they sold my — you probably weren't alive when I was on American Idol, but I was literally on this show and they were like, 'Oh you win a million dollars, whatever...'"

The three-time Grammy award winner went on to state: "No, you didn't. They lied, they did not. It was like a million dollars' worth of investment in you." This shocked Radcliffe, who said, "Wait, what?" Rausch was equally flabbergasted: "I didn't know that."

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Source: YouTube | @Entertainment Tonight

"And then they said you get a car, and I needed it cause my car was smashed in and I couldn't afford the deductible ... No, I did not get a car. And then Clay Aiken, who didn't win the second season, got a car and his mom," she says, getting up out of her seat and speaking to the audience, impassioned.

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Radcliffe sat in shock as Rausch joined in on the host's disappointment, "Unbelievable." Clarkson capped off her rant by saying: "I was like what the f--k! I remember Clay telling me that the second season 'Yeah, they gave my mom one.'"

This caused Clarkson to quip, "I'm gonna actually kick your a-- right now," she told the singer and Broadway actor. Some Reddit users who replied to the snippet of her show uploaded on the platform sympathized with Clarkson's situation.

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However, there were others who stated that ultimately, Clarkson's participation in the program helped to launch her career. "Tbf that million dollar investment did work out seeing that she's telling the story on her own talk show," one wrote.

Kelly Clarkson reveals she never got the car ‘American Idol’ promised to the winner and didn’t get the $1 million prize in cash. pic.twitter.com/BWkcXnWEbi — ig: wigsandtea (@wigsandtea_) March 11, 2026 Source: X | @wigsandtea_