Here's Everyone Who Gets Awarded Platinum Tickets in 'American Idol' Season 24

After the glimmer and glam of hearing "You're going to Hollywood" wears off for American Idol contestants, the next stop in their journey on the reality show involves being given other tickets to go further and, hopefully, get to the end. This is why fans always look forward to learning who gets the Platinum Tickets on American Idol, and the same goes for the 2026 season.

Season 24 of the longtime reality singing competition show features plenty of legitimately talented singers, some of whom even had a small following before they were vetted and sent through the audition process to sing for the celebrity judges. In their own ways, each contestant deserves to be here, but not everyone can get a Platinum Ticket.

Three 'American Idol' contestants were awarded Platinum Tickets in 2026.

The 'Ohana Round in Season 24 of American Idol is intense for the judges and the contestants. The rising artists have to continue to prove themselves, while the judges are tasked with getting rid of 10 out of the remaining 30 contestants. It's no easy feat, but it's all part of the process. During this round, though, three contestants are awarded Platinum Tickets, which automatically greenlit them through to the Top 20.

Kyndal Inskeep is selected as one of the Platinum Ticket recipients in the 2026 season thanks to a panel of chosen industry tastemakers who get to pick one of the contestants to move forward to the Top 20. Brooks Rosser gets the "'Ohana vote" when families of contestants get to vote on one of the Platinum Ticket holders.

The third contestant who gets a Platinum Ticket on American Idol is Jordan McCullough, who is chosen through a voting system involving other contestants. Although the judges have a tough job in selecting who moves forward on the show, for the 2026 season of American Idol, the Platinum Tickets are in the hands of everyone else.

What do Platinum Tickets do on 'American Idol'?

The Platinum Ticket on American Idol is awarded to at least three contestants who have something special in them that the judges or chosen voters see. Their reward for having this extra little spark is getting to skip ahead a bit in the competition. With the exception of Season 24's voting system and late arrival of the Platinum Ticket, and one season where four tickets were awarded, it has remained pretty consistent.

So wait what does the platinum ticket do? #AmericanIdol — correct rtv opinions ✨🤠 (@CorrectRTV_Opin) March 10, 2025

Platinum Tickets haven't always been part of the competition on American Idol, but apparently, producers needed another way to amp up the competition and bring on the pressure for contestants. The twist started in Season 20 and, at the time, the Platinum Tickets were used to automatically allow contestants to move forward ahead of the first Hollywood Week round. In Season 24, it's a bit different.