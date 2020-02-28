Here’s What Kelly Clarkson’s Most Recent Role Has to Do With Wayfair

It’s not unusual for actress, singer, and first-ever American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson to be making global news. She’s a judge on The Voice and host of her own daytime talk show, not to mention a mom of two.

But she's not stopping there, and the latest news surrounding the celeb has nothing to do with the projects she’s famous for.

So what's her new endeavor — and what does it have to do with online home and furniture retailer Wayfair? We have the facts.