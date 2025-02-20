Kelly Loeffler Has So Much Money, She Can Afford to Donate Her SBA Salary
Kelly will reportedly be earning $207,500 as SBA administrator, and it's all going to charity.
Business executive and philanthropist Kelly Loeffler has a remarkable track record of launching businesses and giving back to strengthen the community. That’s likely why President Donald Trump nominated and later confirmed her in February 2025 to lead the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a key funding source for businesses of all sizes.
Having someone with business experience, financial success, and a passion for helping others access growth opportunities is crucial for heading the SBA — and Kelly checks all those boxes. Here’s a look at her business background and her impressive net worth, which allows her to donate her entire salary.
What is Kelly Loeffler's net worth?
Kelly Loeffler’s current net worth is around $1 billion, according to Fox News. She built her fortune through multiple ventures, including co-founding the Fortune 500 finance and technology services company Bakkt with her husband, Jeff Sprecher. The pair launched the company in June 2018, with Kelly serving as CEO until December 2019. Jeff has since taken over the role, per her LinkedIn bio.
Kelly Lynn Loeffler
SBA administrator
Net worth: $1 billion
Kelly Loeffler founded the finance and technology company Bakkt with her husband, Jeff Sprecher. She was confirmed as the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on Feb. 19, 2025.
Birthdate: Nov. 27, 1970
Birthplace: Bloomington, Ill.
Education: Olympia High School (1988), University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, B.S. (1992), DePaul University, M.B.A. (1999)
Spouse: Jeffrey Sprecher (m. 2004)
Kids: 0
Kelly, who is a Republican, briefly served in the U.S. Senate during Trump’s first term from 2020 to 2021. She also co-owned the WNBA team Atlanta Dream from 2011 to 2021.
These days, her focus leans more toward philanthropy and political advocacy. In February 2021, she founded RallyRight, a political technology company "dedicated to empowering conservative candidates at every level," her LinkedIn bio notes.
That same month, she launched Greater Georgia, where she serves as founder, chairwoman, and volunteer. Kelly also joined the board of directors for PublicSquare in July 2023, a position she still holds.
Kelly Loeffler pledged to donate her SBA salary to charity.
Before her confirmation, Kelly pledged to donate her annual $207,500 salary as SBA administrator to charity, per Fox News. While some may have questioned if she'd follow through, the outlet reports she previously donated her $174,000 Senate salary to more than 40 Georgia charities and nonprofits. These included food banks, faith groups, and organizations opposing abortion.
According to The Albany Herald, some Georgia-based recipients of her Senate salary were Beacon of Hope in Johns Creek, Obria Medical Clinic in Lawrenceville, MUST Ministries in Marietta, and the Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation in Winder.
Bottom line: She puts her money where her mouth is.
So, where is Kelly Loeffler from?
Between her track record, work ethic, and net worth, you’re probably wondering where Kelly is from and how she got to where she is today. Born in Bloomington, Ill., on Nov. 17, 1970, Kelly grew up working on her family’s farm, weeding soybean fields.
By 2002, she had moved to Atlanta to become the chief of investor relations for Intercontinental Exchange, according to AJC Politics, a role she held for 16 years. That position led to her meeting Jeff Sprecher, with whom she fell in love and married in 2004. The couple has been happily married ever since but hasn’t welcomed any children.