Inside Kelly Loeffler’s Net Worth How She Built a Billion-Dollar Empire Kelly Loeffler’s billionaire status didn’t start in politics. Her finance career did the heavy lifting. By Darrell Marrow Published April 16 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Before she became a U.S. senator and now the head of the Small Business Administration, Kelly Loeffler spent about a decade as a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream. She and Mary Brock took over the franchise in 2011. She regularly sat courtside, watched game tape, took notes, and sent suggestions to players and coaches.

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Kelly built her career in finance and tech. She held senior leadership roles at Intercontinental Exchange, the company that bought the New York Stock Exchange. She later served in the U.S. Senate and now acts as the U.S. Small Business Administration's 28th administrator. That background gave her the money and profile to step into WNBA ownership. However, her time as a part of the league was filled with drama.

Source: Mega

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Here's why Kelly Loeffler’s time in the WNBA was messy.

Kelly’s time as a WNBA owner was quiet, until it wasn’t. In the league’s official statement announcing the 2021 sale of the Atlanta Dreams, Kelly and Mary said, “Ten years ago we stepped up to keep the Dream in Atlanta,” adding that it mattered to them to “help level the playing field for women’s professional sports.”

The move came after a shocking controversy in 2020, when Kelly publicly opposed the league’s social justice messaging. According to People, she objected to the WNBA’s support for Black Lives Matter and argued there should be “less — not more politics in sports.” The league did not back down. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert responded that the WNBA would continue to advocate for social justice.

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“The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people, and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice,” the statement read. “Sen. Kelly Loeffler has not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team.”

Source: Mega

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What is Kelly Loeffler’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Kelly has a $1.3 billion net worth. She spent years as an executive at Intercontinental Exchange, the company behind the New York Stock Exchange. During that time, she built equity and cashed out millions in stock. Her marriage to Jeffrey Sprecher has also contributed to her growing wealth. Together, they hold major stakes in the company and maintain a portfolio that includes real estate, investments, and other business ventures.

When Loeffler first entered the Senate, financial disclosures placed her net worth in the hundreds of millions. That made her one of the richest members of Congress at the time. Since then, updated estimates have pushed her firmly past the billion-dollar mark.