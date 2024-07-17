Home > Entertainment '90 Day Fiancé' Alum Stephanie Matto Unveils Secret Romance With U.S. Senator '90 Day Fiancé' alum Stephanie Matto is airing out her alleged relationship with a U.S. Senator on TikTok. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 17 2024, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @stephaniematto

The political world got a wild shake-up in July 2024 when 90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Matto dropped a bombshell: She's been secretly dating a U.S. senator for a year!

Article continues below advertisement

Now, she's spilling the tea on TikTok, promising to dish out "all of his dirty secrets." Read on for the full scoop! And don't miss the speculation swirling among fans trying to guess which Senator this reality TV star has under her spell.

Source: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The Stephanie Matto U.S. senator drama, explained:

On July 13, Stephanie posted a video on TikTok and unveiled details of her alleged year-long relationship with a U.S. senator she met online. She initially kept the relationship a "huge secret" but decided to expose him after she saw him supporting that she couldn't stand by as a woman.

During a recent virtual date where he paid to watch her eat Taco Bell, Stephanie claimed the senator confessed to not caring about politics or people, only money and power. She also alleged he used a burner account to communicate with her, and he even threatened to deport her immigrant family member when she hinted at revealing his identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie didn't disclose his identity, but she dropped a significant hint about the man she claimed to be dating: He's passionate about bass fishing, as evidenced by the fish-themed profile picture on his burner account.

Article continues below advertisement

Many believe Stephanie is referring to Eric Schmitt.

Stephanie's jaw-dropping revelations have since gone viral on social media, prompting thousands of people to speculate about the identity of the person she mentioned. Many suspect the reality star is referring to Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt, a married Republican and avid bass fisherman.

Source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images