Alice Weidel Doesn't Believe in Same-Sex Marriage but She Is in a Relationship With a Woman Alice Weidel has known her wife for two decades and does not identify as queer. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 19 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET

One of Europe's most polarizing figures is Alice Weidel, the leader of the Alternative for Germany, known as the AfD. The far-right party campaigns on anti-immigration and has been praised by Elon Musk. Since coming to power, Alice has promised to "tear down wind turbines and to dismiss gender-studies professors," per The New York Times. She has also refused to distance herself from the party's members who believe too much emphasis has been placed on the Holocaust.

According to Business Insider, Alice has suggested that Germany's same-sex marriage laws were a waste of time. It makes sense that she would align herself with an anti-gay political party. What doesn't make sense is the fact that Alice is married to a woman she has known for two decades. Who is her wife? Details to follow.

Alice Weidel's wife is a film producer.

Alice is married to a Swiss film producer Sarah Bossard, who was born in Sri Lanka. The couple lives in Biel, Switzerland with their two children. The politician has been asked on numerous occasions about the fact that her political stances do not align with her personal life. "I am not queer," she told an interviewer (as reported by The New York Times).

Sarah is the founder of Kopernicus Films, a production company that has "produced over 20 films, including Roman Polanski's The Palace and several series such as Neumatt," per its website. She attended film school in Los Angeles and occasionally works as a line producer. When it comes to spending time with Alice, it can be tough due to her wife's demanding schedule. "I am incredibly grateful to my wife for putting up with it," said Alice in an interview.

Alice Weidel's address is listed as her parents' home in Germany.

It's rather strange for a far-right nationalist who speaks openly about closing Germany's borders to live in Switzerland, and yet that is where Alice and her family reside. Evidently, for electoral purposes, Alice has listed her home address as "being in Überlingen, a city in her constituency on Lake Constance in the southwest German state of Baden-Wurttemberg," per The Times. It has since been revealed that this is the home of her parents.

A local resident pointed out the obvious, asking if Alice was sleeping in her childhood bedroom. "As a former banker living a lesbian lifestyle, especially if she’s doing so in Switzerland, rather than the country she is representing, she does not strike me as the archetypical AfD politician," said Sudha David-Wilp, regional director of the Berlin office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.