How Many Kids Does Kelsey Grammer Have? Inside His Large Hollywood Family

By Danielle Jennings Published June 18 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET

Celebrities with large families are nothing new in Hollywood, and legendary television star Kelsey Grammer is definitely one of the names on the list with his large brood. But just how many kids does the Frasier star have? Let’s take a deep dive and find out.

In addition to having a large number of children, Kelsey has also been married multiple times — four to be exact — notably to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer.

How many kids does Kelsey Grammer have?

On Tuesday, June 17, Kelsey and his current wife, Kayte Walsh, were confirmed to be expecting their fourth child together and his eighth child overall, when photographs revealed Kayte’s large baby bump, PEOPLE exclusively reported.

Kelsey is already the father to seven other children: James, 8, Gabriel, 10, Faith, 12, Jude, 20, Mason, 23, Greer, 33, and Spencer, 41. He shares Spencer with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, daughter Greer with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, and daughter Mason and son Jude from his marriage to Camille, according to the outlet.

What has Kelsey said about fatherhood?

In a May 2025 interview with PEOPLE, the Emmy winner admitted that at times in his life, he has not been the best father that he could be. "I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," he said. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up." "I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones," Kelsey said about his parenting approach.

"I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there are certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you're going to be well-served in your life,” he said. “I'm a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], 'What's your job in life? Showing up.'"

“Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That’s been a real gift.” Kelsey said of being an older father in a 2018 interview with The Guardian.

“Having had daughters and sons now, the girls get there a lot sooner,” he said of women maturing earlier than men. “There is a kind of rash or epidemic of men over 50 who still are hanging on to sort of a boyhood that makes them charming — but also it’s something they need to resolve. I think there are opportunities for me to play these kind of people for the rest of my life.”