'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Has Never Shied Away From Sharing His Political Beliefs

Kelsey has been known as a long-time Republican in Hollywood. When Piers Morgan asked him in 2011 if he identified with the Tea Party, Kelsey said that while he had "been told that they’re lunatics," he did agree with some of their principles: “I think smaller government is a good idea, always have. I think lower taxes are a good idea, always have. That’s what I know they talk about,” he said.

But when it came to the topic of gay marriage, he said:

"I guess I'm more libertarian in that way. I think marriage is up to two people that love each other, and if you find a church that you want to get married in, you go right ahead."