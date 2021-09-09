'MasterChef' Has Seen Plenty of Injuries — but Kelsey Murphy's Could Be One of the Worst

While team captain Autumn Moretti was getting some criticism from Gordon Ramsay , Kelsey accidentally sliced off the tip of her thumb while preparing the sea bass appetizer for their boys vs girls challenge dinner. Gordon sprung into action, calling a medic and lifting Kelsey's hand up, attempting to analyze and clean the wound.

"I cut straight through my finger. It's very painful," Kelsey said in a confessional. According to Gordon, the nail was sliced clean off. Although that should be enough to frighten anyone, Kelsey stayed calm through it all. While Autumn immediately panicked at the sight of blood, Kelsey simply let the medics take care of her hand while she told Gordon, "I'm gonna take care of the fish. I'm good."

As she explained in her confessional, there was only one thing on her mind — not disappointing her team. "We just started and I cannot leave my team behind," she said.

Kelsey took to Instagram after the show to explain more about what happened. "Tonight was humbling to say the least. Suffering an injury that was even worse than what we knew at the time, followed by a lapse in judgment and timing the following challenge. I felt defeated for a moment, but so grateful for a second chance at redemption," she wrote.