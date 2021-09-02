Autumn's Cast on 'MasterChef' Happened During a Break From Filming

Things are heating up in the kitchen on Season 11 of MasterChef: Legends as the show starts to wrap up its season. There are only eight chefs left competing for the grand prize, and one of them is Boston native Autumn Moretti.

Autumn began as a bartender before she made her way to the show, where she's been showing her chops in the kitchen — and doing a pretty good job of it too. Outside of the show, she shares her love of video games with her followers on Instagram (she's a huge fan of Pokémon).