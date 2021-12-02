Who Is 'Million Dollar Listing NY' Star Kemba Buchanan's Boyfriend? Here's the Scoop

Who Is 'Million Dollar Listing NY' Star Kemba Buchanan's Boyfriend? Here's the ScoopBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 2 2021, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
The cast of Million Dollar Listing NY knows how to make a killer sale, but what's going on with their romantic lives? Thankfully, real estate agent Kemba Buchanan recently updated her relationship status on Instagram with a few cute pictures of her new boyfriend, Evan.
Fans are eager to know more about Kemba's beau and how the pair might have met.
Read on for everything we know about Kemba's relationship.
Who is Kemba's new boyfriend? She posted the first picture of him in August 2021.
In early August, people were speculating that Kemba was single, but that didn't last long! On Aug. 24, 2021, Kemba posted a sweet and simple Instagram photo of herself and Evan wearing goggles. She captioned the post, "Being sexy, with goggles on," and left many hashtags, including one saying #MyEv.
Another more recent snap of the pair was taken at a wedding. On Oct. 31, Kemba wrote, "Celebrating Mr. and Mrs. England last night it was such a beauty and a blasty!! I love love. Congratulations." The bride and groom looked stunning, but nothing could compare to the happy smiles on Kemba and Evan's faces.
Underneath the post, one of her fans commented about Evan, saying, "Evan we need you on the grammm!" Kemba wrote back, "Hahaha!!" It sounds like Evan is not as savvy with social media as Kemba, but hopefully, fans will continue to see more of him on her social media or even on the show.
In an interview with The Closet Interview in October 2021, Kemba was asked to describe a perfect date, and she did not disappoint. Kemba mused, "Pre-COVID, I love to do a movie, play, or ballet and then go to dinner. Lots of my friends are dancers or in shows so I love an event then dinner afterward so you can talk about the performance."
She added, "After dinner a nightcap at the Beekman Hotel’s cozy cute bar. The Manhatta is so cheesy but being 80 floors up, it's so nice and romantic to get the city views while sipping on a cocktail. I also love Rose Bar and prefer dark and intimate over loud spaces." Kemba even gave a small shoutout to her boyfriend when asked to describe fragrances she loves on someone else.
Kemba said, "I love my boyfriend's natural fragrance too!" Although the couple hasn't said much about their relationship publicly, it seems like Kemba is smitten!
While the details of Kemba and Evan's relationship have been kept primarily private, maybe she'll open up on the upcoming Season 10 of Million Dollar Listing New York. Until then, it seems like the couple is enjoying their time with one another.
Episodes of Million Dollar Listing air on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST.