Comedian Ken Flores Dies at Just 28 Years Old — Details on His Cause of Death

The comedy world is grieving the loss of beloved comedian Ken Flores, who tragically passed away at the age of 28. Ken's family confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement posted on his Instagram account.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores," the statement read. "Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss." Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Ken Flores's death.

What was Ken Flores's cause of death?

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report, Ken Flores — whose full name was Kenyi Flores — died at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The cause of death has not yet been released, but we'll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.

A Chicago native, Ken Flores quickly became a beloved figure in the Los Angeles comedy scene. He found solace in some of the city's most iconic comedy clubs, including the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, The Haha, and Hollywood Improv. Ken was also known for hosting the LatinXL show at the Laugh Factory in Chicago, a platform dedicated to promoting Latino comedians. The show's official Instagram account posted a tribute, saying it "WOULD NOT exist without Ken."

In a June 2023 interview with Comedy Gazelle, Ken opened up about how comedy helped him turn his life around. "The reason I even got into comedy was because I was a heavy drinker, I was a heavy into drugs, and I needed something to break me away from that," he said. "I wanted to do something with my life besides look forward to the weekends and spend my whole check on bulls--t."

During that same interview, Ken shared his dreams for the future, saying he hoped to "tour for the rest of [his] life, write new material, and make people happy." He added, "One of the things that makes me the happiest is when people tell me, 'This is the first time I've ever gone to a comedy show. I relate to all your s--t, bro, and I had to come see it.' I wanna be that voice. I just wanna grow and do this s--t forever, bro."