Why Did Rod Wave Cancel His Concert? Inside His Last Lap Tour’s Many Setbacks Rod Wave canceled his rescheduled December 2024 show in Nashville just an hour before it was supposed to start leaving his fans furious. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 30 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rodwave

Rod Wave’s Last Lap Tour was anything but smooth. While fans were eager to see him perform live, many were left disappointed when multiple concerts were postponed or canceled. Sadly, some of these cancellations happened at the very last minute. The frustration among fans reached new heights in January 2025 when a rescheduled December 2024 show in Nashville was canceled just an hour before it was set to begin.

The repeat disruptions resulted in many frustrated fans asking a simple question: Why did Rod Wave cancel his concert? Unfortunately, the answer to the question was far from simple. From production issues to health concerns and even personal loss, the rapper had several factors working against him. Keep reading as we take a closer look at what was happening with Rod Wave during his Last Lap Tour.

Why did Rod Wave cancel his concert? A lot of factors contributed to his cancellations and postponements.

According to The Tennessean, Rod Wave was aware of how frustrated his fans were and spoke openly about some of the challenges he faced during the tour. While it isn’t uncommon for an artist to cancel a show every now and then, Rod Wave’s Last Lap tour was riddled with a pattern of cancellations, delays, and postponements. This left fans who spent money on tickets, travel, and other accommodations more than a little annoyed.

In multiple social media posts and via his Instagram Stories, Rod Wave explained he had a lot of production issues causing problems with his tour. Unfortunately, the Last Lap tour just wasn’t set up to run smoothly. This was true of both the first and second leg of the tour.

"It was f--ked up from the beginning because of production. The second leg had the same problem. I never missed a show for nothing personally ever in my life." He explained. Rod Wave acknowledged the situation wasn't fair to him or his fans. He, however, hoped his fans would be understanding before doubling down on the fact that the situation was not his fault.

Beyond production challenges, Rod Wave was also battling personal health issues. Over the course of the tour, he shared photos of prescription medication and medical supplies. He revealed that he was forcing himself to perform even though his foot and ankle were injured. Between the production issues and his health, the tour ultimately became too overwhelming for him to continue.

Turns out, there were also external factors that resulted in concert cancellations. For example, one scheduled show was reportedly canceled due to safety concerns because of the wildfires in the area at the time.

What is happening with Rod Wave? Fans react to repeated concert cancellations.

With so many disruptions, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and they’re divided. While some supporters have defended Rod Wave, reminding others that he’s dealing with personal struggles, many others are furious about the situation.

Some fans have expressed sympathy, pointing out that Rod Wave is still mourning a major personal loss. A comment on his Instagram urged others to show kindness: "Y’all just remember this young man lost his uncle, somebody very important to him. Learn to be nicer, you guys. The way that he communicates with his fans — I have never seen any other artist do it before. Just know that he is also going through real-life things as well. He is human like us, so please be mindful."

Unfortunately, not everyone was so forgiving. Many fans were frustrated with the last-minute cancellations. This was especially true of those who waited after the first postponement, only to be let down again. Some ticket holders have voiced regret over not taking a refund when they had the chance, while others have demanded answers from Rod Wave and his team.

What happened to Rod Wave's Uncle Dee?

One of the most significant losses Rod Wave has suffered is the passing of his uncle and longtime manager, Dereck "Uncle Dee" Lane. He confirmed his uncle’s passing in July 2024, sharing an emotional tribute on social media. Uncle Dee played a huge role in Rod Wave’s career, guiding him through the music industry and supporting him as both an artist and a person.