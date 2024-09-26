Home > Entertainment > Music Ringo Starr Was Medically Advised to Cancel Tour Dates — Here's an Update on His Health The former Beatle canceled his tour hours before his first show in Philadelphia on Sept. 24. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 26 2024, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr shocked his loyal fans when he and his All Starr Band canceled the remaining shows of his Fall 2024 tour due to illness.

In an Instagram statement, Ringo explained he was forced to cancel his shows to prioritize his health. Here's what he told his supporters about his diagnosis.



Ringo Starr provided fans with a health update after canceling the rest of his fall tour.

On Sept. 24, 2024, Ringo announced his tour had made its final stop hours before he was expected to have his first performance at the TD Pavillion in Philadelphia, Pa. As fans began coming into the building for what they thought would be a full concert, Ringo and his All Starr band released a statement on Instagram. In a caption of a photo of the band, they explained Ringo had come down with a cold and was advised by a doctor to end the tour abruptly.

"Ringo has come down with a cold, and after consulting a doctor, he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest," the statement read. Ringo and the All Starr Band also confirmed that their performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which was scheduled to take place on Sept. 25, 2024, was canceled.

They mentioned that ticket holders would be notified about the cancellation via email and automatically refunded, or they should contact their point of purchase if they still need to receive the refund. Ringo canceling the rest of his tour isn't the first time the musician has prioritized his health. In October 2022, he canceled his North American tour, where he was scheduled to perform on several tour dates across Canada and the US, via X (formerly Twitter) due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.