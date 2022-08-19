Kevin Kennedy's Law Firm TikTok Page Is Reminding People of 'Better Call Saul'
When people are seeking advice from lawyers, one of the most interesting places to look is on TikTok. There are tons of lawyers who offer free support and advice to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford such services.
Kevin Kennedy is a lawyer who runs the @KennedyLawFirm TikTok page that has now gone viral.
He has more than 380,700 followers and has accrued more than 8.3 million likes in total so far — and those numbers are surely growing. Kevin is located in Tennessee, and according to his bio, “Kev’s got you covered."
Here’s what social media users should know about Kevin‘s viral TikTok page and the content he posts.
Kevin Kennedy‘s law firm TikTok is super viral right now.
The link in Kevin‘s TikTok bio leads people to his official law firm website where individuals can book his services after scheduling a consultation. His site mentions qualified and compassionate representation for people who are facing difficult moments in life. Kevin's law firm covers personal injury cases, auto accidents, medical malpractice, criminal defense, and divorce.
Kevin also covers social security cases, bankruptcy, estate planning, and probate.
He consistently posts funny and informative content on his TikTok page, which is why he’s gained so much popularity. In one video, he mocks what it would look like if diamonds were to become illegal in the courtroom.
In another silly clip, Kevin hops on to a popular TikTok trend by doing a short dance with his brother to showcase how they are both on the same team working as layers to fight the same battles.
In terms of informational videos, Kevin posts about what you might want to do to protect your children’s inheritance if your spouse decides to remarry someone else. He also talks about why it’s important not to smile in your mug shot. In another thought-provoking video, he talks about whether or not lawyers can defend a person if they already know that person is guilty.
Kevin Kennedy has been compared to Saul Goodman from 'Better Call Saul.'
Better Call Saul -- which recently wrapped up after six seasons -- was a popular TV show that came about as a prequel to Breaking Bad.
Breaking Bad was undoubtedly one of the biggest television dramas to land on television starting in 2008; it lasted for five seasons telling the story of a man dying from cancer who turned to a life of manufacturing and selling drugs. Criminal lawyer Saul was a fan-favorite character from Breaking Bad who got to have his story told in a prequel.
And these days, social media users have been comparing Kevin to the character of Saul Goodman.
One of the main things they do have in common is that they advertise their services in a way that’s both entertaining and catchy to potential clients. If fictitious Saul had access to an app like TikTok, he’d likely be posting videos similar to Kevin.