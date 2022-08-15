Why Is 'Better Call Saul' Ending After Six Seasons? The Creators Weigh In

Better Call Saul wasn't really canceled; the creators unanimously chose to end on a high note.

When it was first revealed in 2020 that the series — which began in 2015 — was getting its sixth and final series, fans had questions.

Speaking at the TCA in 2020, showrunner Peter Gould noted (per Express): “From day one of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true."