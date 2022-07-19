The Creators of 'Better Call Saul' Paid Homage to Julia Clark Downs
Season 6, Episode 9 of Better Call Saul paid homage via a title card to Julia Clark Downs, an attorney who tragically lost her life in the fall of 2021 following a traffic accident in Taos, N.M. How did Julia know the creators and crew? Did she contribute to Better Call Saul? Here's what you should know about her life achievements, career trajectory, and cause of death.
What happened to Julia Clark Downs? Here's what you should know about the figure behind the 'Better Call Saul' title card.
According to outlets like The Cinemaholic and Celebseek.com, Julia worked as an successful attorney for many years. How did she become involved with Better Call Saul? What were the terms of her involvement with the show? Read on to learn more.
Julia passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, after suffering a horrific traffic accident in Taos, N.M. According to The Cinemaholic, a green Ford Expedition crashed into her car somewhere near U.S. Route 64. Further details about the accident are hard to come by. Julia's funeral was held in December 2021, an obituary published by Washington Daily Press states.
Julia Clark Downs obituary: Here's what you should know about the lawyer associated with 'Better Call Saul.'
A graduate of the University of Maryland and the UNM School of Law, Julia spent two years volunteering for the Peace Corps and interning for the U. S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps before landing a law clerk role at Will Ferguson & Associates, a boutique firm specializing in personal injuries, motorcycle and car accidents, wrongful deaths, and others.
After the gig, Julia went on to serve as an associate trial attorney at the 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Bernalillo, N.M., for more than six years. She became self-employed in December 2017. She lost her long-term partner, Karl Jurisson, an engineer and rocket scientist, in June 2021. Julia is survived by her son, Gavin, parents, Emilie and Clark, sister, Morgan O’Donnell, brother-in-law, Sean O’Donnell, and distant relatives.
Julia's hobbies included skiing, playing soccer, and running. A lover of the great outdoors, she had a long-standing interest in environmentalism and agriculture. As Julia's obituary states, she enjoyed cooking, and she had no trouble whipping up an impressive dish without a recipe at hand. A feminist through and through, Julia strove to platform the disenfranchised.
Julia Clark Downs's name appeared at the end of Season 6, Episode 9 of 'Better Call Saul.'
The nature of Julia Clark Downs's involvement in Better Call Saul is yet to be made clear. She likely served as a consultant on Better Call Saul before her untimely death.
