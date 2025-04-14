Here's Why TikTok Is "in a Chokehold" Over an Alleged Scammer Named Kenneth Leon "Poor Kenneth Leon Foster got us all in a chokehold." By Ivy Griffith Published April 14 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @hopelessromanticsociety, YouTube / @Brown Bama Girls

Every now and then, a story comes along on social media that captivates the internet. Sometimes, it's for a good reason. Somebody rescued a puppy from floodwaters, or a child rang the bell completing their cancer treatment. Sometimes, it's for a very bizarre reason. And every now and then, it's for a not-so-great reason.

The story of Kenneth Leon Foster is a combination of the latter two; it's not particularly pleasant, and it's rather bizarre. The so-called scammer has TikTok users "in a chokehold" as they uncover more and more layers of the onion that is Kenneth Leon. It all started with one interview on the streets of Atlanta. Here's what we know about that TikTok scammer story.

Who is Kenneth Leon? TikTok is "in a chokehold" over one woman's story about a scammer.

The YouTube account Hopeless Romantic Society interviews people about their love lives on the streets of Atlanta. They accidentally stumbled into a doozy in Atlanta in April 2025 when interviewing a woman named Jasmyn, who dropped an absolute bomb on the channel. Jasmyn shared that she dated someone for a year and "didn't know his name." As it turns out, according to Jasmyn, he had given her a false name.

The truth came out, she claims, when the mother of one of the man's children messaged her on Instagram. According to Jasmyn, the woman claimed Kenneth had taken their child and not returned them. Jasmyn Googled him and discovered what she alleges were multiple articles about his behavior, including sleeping in dorms at colleges he was not enrolled in. The internet was immediately flabbergasted.

Jasmyn shared that she made a video in 2021 detailing her experience with the man, whose real name she alleges is Kenneth Leon Foster, to social media. And as recently as early 2025, Jasmyn explained, a woman had thanked her for alerting her to Kenneth's "true nature."

Comments all over the internet show how deep the rabbit hole has become.

When you go back to look at Jasmyn's original posts about the story, it gets even wilder. Kenneth, who goes by "Kai" to many people, seems to have wronged even more women. After sharing her story, Jasmyn claimed that Kenneth wanted to tell "his side of the story," and she shared a video call where he refused to admit his real name or what he does for a living.

In the comments of Jasmyn's original YouTube video on the subject, one user wrote, "Tiktok sent me ... I met him in DC YEARS ago as “Kai.” He was supposedly a medical student then. Had pics in scrubs and yt coat. "His breath was funky as F and he 'left' his credit card when it came time to pay for our date. That was enough for me. "You know how mf crazy you have to be to STILL be a scammer in 2021? Jesus wept. I can’t wait til this catches up to him."

And on TikTok, people are flabbergasted by the story. After Hopeless Romantic Society shared Jasmyn's revelation, people flooded her original posts on TikTok. One user wrote, "Poor Lenneth Leon Foster got us all in a chokehold sisssss." Another added, "My husband name is Kenneth Leon," which drew a number of alarmed and amused responses.