Kerrie Okie Is a Star on TikTok, and Now She's Been Featured on 'Inside Edition'

Even though it's best known as a platform for teens, as it has continued to grow, users from a wide variety of age demographics have gained popularity on the platform. Not every mom or grandmother may have a firm understanding of how TikTok works, but many of them have loyal followings and are able to post with some help from a younger family member. As it turns out, that's exactly the case for Kerri Okie.

Kerri Okie is a TikTok mom who has become well-known on the social media channel for posting funny videos that are focused on her regular life. She has more than 1.5 million followers, and some of her videos have been viewed more than 10 million times. Kerri, who is from Oklahoma City, films all of her videos with help from her daughter, and just recently, she had a major brush with the spotlight.

Kerri decides to play along, and the results are as hilarious as her daughter likely hoped they would be. Now, that video has been featured on Inside Edition, making it even more likely to become well-known online.

Most recently, Kerri has become the subject of curiosity because one of her videos was featured on Inside Edition, the daily pop culture news program. The video in question had already been viewed more than 8 million times and featured Kerri's daughter pulling a prank on her by locking her out of her car. Kerri's daughter filmed her trying to get back in and then told her she would have to dance to be admitted.

Kerri isn't thrilled with the publicity she's received.

There are likely plenty of people who would be thrilled to be featured on national TV, but Kerri definitely isn't one of them. Her daughter filmed a video call with Kerri in which she broke the news that their video had been featured on Inside Edition, and Kerri didn't take the news all that well. “Are you sitting down mom, because we were on Inside Edition. The TV show,” her daughter said.

“No we weren’t, I watch that show all the time and I didn’t see nothing about us being on no national show," Kerri replied. "How did I miss it I watch it all the time? When was it on there?” Her daughter then revealed that the video that had been played was the car dancing video, and Kerri only got more distraught from there.