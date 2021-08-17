A TikTok User Named Lissette PMA Is Being Called a 'Karen' for Her Gym Behavior

A TikTok User Named Lissette PMA Is Being Called a 'Karen' for Her Gym BehaviorBy Joseph Allen
Aug. 17 2021, Published 10:24 a.m. ET
Most of the time, when someone is trending on TikTok, it's a positive thing. It means that a user's video has resonated with an audience, and that audience is appreciating the video for what it's trying to do. Sometimes, though, you can go viral for all the wrong reasons, and that's exactly what happened to Lissette PMA, a TikTok user who is facing backlash for a recent video she posted of her working out at the gym.
Who is Lissette PMA on TikTok?
Lissette is a TikTok user who goes by LissettePMA on TikTok. She has more than 16,000 followers, and typically posts videos of herself working out at the gym or doing other fairly normal activities. She's not going viral on TikTok because of an innovative workout routine, though. Instead, she's trending because of a video she posted in which she suggested that other people at her gym were being inconsiderate.
“Started a new gym today only to find out people don’t have gym etiquette,” she wrote over a video of her stretching.
"Here I was recording my leg stretch session for the past 15 min and this lady chose to squeeze between a narrow space and walk across my video, despite having a bigger space to walk through on the other side.”
You then see a woman walk in front of the camera, and Lissette appears to be disturbed.
“The space between me and my phone is not that wide and it was obviously set up on a bright pink hydroflask,” she added, and then showed a second person walking in front of her camera.
“And here comes this guy who walked around but then chose to walk in front even though he already saw me recording,”
Lissette faced a backlash for her shaming of gym etiquette.
Although she likely expected that TikTok would support her disgust for other gym-goers, the reaction to the video couldn't have been further from that.
“They probably didn’t actually notice you were recording, but also maybe they just didn’t care. Humble yourself," one person wrote in the comments.
"Hope you can recover from this traumatic event," another added sarcastically.
The backlash in the comments on the video has been swift and harsh, but Lissette has responded by defending herself.
"Guys, it's normal for people to record themselves at the gym," she wrote. "I do it to watch my progress and I always move away and put myself in a corner."
"Normally, I don't care if people walk across when I know it's in a crowd," she added. "I understand what you guys are saying, but I did isolate myself."
Although the video does have an air of entitlement, Lissette likely didn't expect that it would go as viral as it has. The video was posted five days ago, and she hasn't posted since. The internet can be a cruel place, and people like to jump on posters who commit relatively minor offenses. People walking in front of her camera wasn't something she needed to complain about, but that also doesn't mean people need to pile on her for doing so.