A TikTok User Named Lissette PMA Is Being Called a 'Karen' for Her Gym Behavior

Lissette is a TikTok user who goes by LissettePMA on TikTok. She has more than 16,000 followers, and typically posts videos of herself working out at the gym or doing other fairly normal activities. She's not going viral on TikTok because of an innovative workout routine, though. Instead, she's trending because of a video she posted in which she suggested that other people at her gym were being inconsiderate.

“Started a new gym today only to find out people don’t have gym etiquette,” she wrote over a video of her stretching.

"Here I was recording my leg stretch session for the past 15 min and this lady chose to squeeze between a narrow space and walk across my video, despite having a bigger space to walk through on the other side.”

You then see a woman walk in front of the camera, and Lissette appears to be disturbed.